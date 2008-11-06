Stephen Friedman Tapped as MTV’s GM

Stephen Friedman, the executive VP and general manager of mtvU, is being promoted to general manager of MTV: Music Television, overseeing MTV, MTV2, MTV Tr3s, MTV Jams and MTV Hits, as well as their digital assets. He will also continue to serve as GM for mtvU, the network's college-targeting channel.

Friedman has headed up mtvU since 2003, overseeing that network and its two O&O divisions, College Media Network, which manages online college newspapers, and Ratemyprofessors.com. He assumed a leadership role at MTV Tr3s, MTV’s Latino targeting channel, earlier this Summer.





Friedman will report to Van Toffler, president of MTV networks Music/Logo/Films Group.





“As head of mtvU, he and his team have developed a strong brand connection with the coveted college audience, forging smart alignments and acquisitions that have truly enhanced our overall business,” said Toffler in a statement. “That business acumen is matched by a real capacity for tapping into what matters most to our audience, culminating with our Emmy and Peabody Award winning pro-social campaigns that Stephen has spearheaded over the years. Now I look forward to working with him to continue building and diversifying MTV for – future success.”