Expect 2012 to be a busy year for

Twentieth Television’s Stephen Brown.

First, he is the executive in charge of

developing the new and high-profile

Ricki Lake Show, with Lake and Good

DayL.A.’s Lisa Kridos executive producing.

Launching one talk show is

usually enough for any sane human, but Brown is also developing

Dish Nation—which ran as a test last summer on several Fox-owned

stations—for a national launch this fall.

While Ricki Lake will attract more attention, Dish Nation is likely to

take up more of Brown’s time. The show features radio deejays from

several major markets riffing on the events of the day; when it tested

last summer, Brown worked practically around the clock to produce it.

Dish did not draw huge ratings but it had a spark, and execs at the

Fox station group ordered up.

Two shows will be tough. But by all accounts—including Lake’s—

Brown is equal to the task.