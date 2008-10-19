Stephanie Robbins Joins B&C

B&C has named Stephanie Robbins to the position of Editor of Broadcastingcable.com.

Robbins is charged with day-to-day oversight of B&C's digital editorial operations, including editing, packaging, designing and promoting the brand's coverage.

Based in Los Angeles, she replaces New York-based Joel Topcik, who has been promoted to Senior Editor/Online of Broadcasting & Cable.

She reports directly to B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman and will work closely with Topcik and L.A.-based Executive Editor Melissa Grego on all Web-based and multimedia strategies.

"Stephanie is a great addition to our team, and her skills and experience are perfectly aligned with B&C's continuing evolution as a truly multiplatform brand," Grossman says.

Robbins joins B&C from The Hollywood Reporter's THR.com, where she served as News and Features Editor.

Prior to joining THR.com, Robbins served as Deputy Web Editor at TelevisionWeek and also held positions at Teen magazine, Hollywood Scriptwriter and the University of Southern California's Online Journalism Review.