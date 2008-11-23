Stephanie Lafair Smith Upped At Comcast

Stephanie Lafair Smith, who has been president of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, has been named to the new post of senior VP, strategic marketing for the Comcast Sports Group.



The appointment is effective Jan. 5.



Smith has been with the sports net, one of 10 Comcast owns, since before its launch in 1997, starting in marketing and branding before being named VP and GM and then president.



Comcast has not announced a replacement for Smith at the sports net, but is conducting an executive search.