Stephanie Abrams, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

A well-recognized

face in the mornings on The Weather Channel, meteorologist Stephanie

Abrams co-hosts with Al Roker on Wake

Up with Alweekday

mornings from 6 - 7 a.m. ET. The lively morning show mixes the day's

forecast along with top news stories and celebrity interviews. She also co-hosts Your Weather Today

with Mike Bettes from 7- 10 a.m. ET.





Abrams

came to The Weather Channel in 2003 and quickly distinguished herself while

reporting live during the historic 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons. Abrams says

she was most impacted by Katrina, which she covered extensively in August 2005.

She continues to cover significant storms firsthand for the network. When she's

not on air or in New York filling in for Al on the Today show,she's

on the road, travelling across the country for live coverage when severe

weather strikes, including hurricanes, winter weather, tornado damage and

more.



Stephanie

is no stranger to hurricanes. She grew up in Wellington, Fla., near West

Palm Beach, and says that Hurricane Andrew left a lasting impression on her.

"On that day, I became interested in knowing how hurricanes formed,"

she says. "Seeing the destruction the storm caused has stayed with me

since I was young." Abrams has had experience covering other types of

severe weather for TWC as well -- these assignments have included flooding in

New York, tornadoes in Illinois, a heat wave in Missouri, snowstorms in the

Northeast, as well as an ice storm in the Southeast.



A sports

enthusiast, her assignments have also included on-the-scene weather reports

from major sporting events such as the Daytona 500, Kentucky Derby, Chicago

Marathon and Major League Baseball Spring Training. Abrams has made guest

appearances on Today, Entertainment Tonight, CNN Showbiz Tonight,

and The Geraldo Rivera Show.



Weather Proof, a

series hosted by Abrams, debuted January 2010 and guided viewers through a

collection of elaborate tests that fabricate severe weather scenarios to

demonstrate how weather impacts real-life situations with meaningful findings

and life-saving tips. This breakthrough series was the first of its kind to

experiment with the power of nature and how it affects people and property.



Previously, Abrams

was a morning meteorologist at WTXL-TV in Tallahassee, Fla. She graduated cum

laude with a bachelor's degree in meteorology from Florida State University,

Tallahassee, FL. She also earned a bachelor's degree in geography from the

University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla., where she graduated with honors and was

elected to Phi Beta Kappa. In addition, she acquired a minor in mathematics.



Abrams is

a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorology

Society. She holds the AMS seal of approval and was president of the North

Florida chapter of the AMS from 2002-2003.



When not

on air, Abrams enjoys camping, running marathons and traveling to diverse

locations such as Yosemite, Alaska, Rome and Bora Bora, Tahiti. She enjoys

reading and listening to a variety of music -- from cross-over country to rap. A

Florida native, Abrams' favorite place is the beach.



