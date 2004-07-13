Steines Replaces Goen on ET

Entertainment TonightWeekend anchor Mark Steines is joining Mary Hart as anchor on the weekday version of ET, replacing Bob Goen, who is goin' at the end of August.

Goen has a development deal with Paramount while he explores "other entertainment opportunities."

Replacing Steines on weekends is Kevin Frazier, who comes over from ESPN's Sports Center and NBA Studio.

Steines starts immediately, while Frazier begins his new job when ET Weekend premieres season six Sept. 18.

Steines joined ET as a correspondent in 1995 and was named weekend anchor in 1998. Entertainment Tonight is entering its 23rd season.

