Stearns Joins MSNBC.com

MSNBC.com has tapped Randy Stearns to be deputy editor, East Coast, serving as the Web site’s primary liaison with NBC News. He will oversee all East Coast editorial organizations for the site and manage its online video operation.

He comes from ABCNews.com, where he has held various positions over the past eight years, most recently executive director of product development and strategy.

MSNBC is the highest-trafficked TV news Web site in the country.