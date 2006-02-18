Stay Where You Are, Katie

Katie Couric's serious consideration of the anchor job at

CBS Evening News is understandable. Better

hours, more money and the prestige of sitting in the same chair as Walter

Cronkite make it one of the most attractive jobs in television. But Katie could

use a little advice from an objective observer.

Don't do it.

Katie should instead recall the failures of those who have gone before

her, the women who thought they could make an easy transition from morning talk

host to evening news anchor.

Barbara Walters, the first to attempt the leap from morning to early

evenings, admits herself that her co-anchoring what was then the

ABC Evening News was a dismal failure.

Connie Chung, the second full-time network weeknight female news anchor, caused

the CBS Evening News to drop in the ratings

and fit uncomfortably with Dan Rather.

Others—for example, Deborah Norville, Kathleen Sullivan, Jane Robelot,

Lisa McRee and Jane Clayson—left mornings for lower-profile gigs. Even Maria

Shriver, Paula Zahn and Joan Lunden never quite caught the attention in prime

time that they did when they were featured in the early morning hours.

Success stories for women have come only when they were partnered with

others: Jane Pauley with Stone Phillips on Dateline, Diane Sawyer on 60

Minutes and PrimeTime Live, and

Barbara Walters on 20/20 and

The View. Katie Couric's fortune from

being the “girl next door” has also come from sitting next to a strong

male.

Do viewers want to watch Katie sitting alone at a desk, sternly

delivering the latest disaster over the dinner hour? Probably not. Her image

has already struggled (and her Q score reportedly dropped from 24 to 19, lower

than the women on competing shows), and recent readjustments to

Today prove that NBC understands that

audiences want a playful, humble Katie. But those are different personality

traits than are needed for an evening newscaster.

Of course, all of the reasons not to take the job may be what drive her

to consider the position. She wants a challenge. It would help her flex the

journalistic skills she may feel are underutilized. And she could be the first

woman to ever successfully head an evening newscast.

Katie Couric is very good at what she does, and she is paid well for it.

She's the perky and intelligent morning cheerleader who dreams of being a

news quarterback. But her skills, and television history, reveal that she may

be happier staying on television's sidelines instead of trying to take over

calling the plays in the big game.