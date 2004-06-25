Stay Tuned For the Nudes

Here’s an update on the "Which Anchorman Would You Like to See in Playgirl" contest: Fox anchors are at the top and bottom, with a dark-horse candidate -- CBS’ Andy Rooney -- placing in the top five.

Following are the latest returns as of press time (online voting at www.playgirl.com ends July 1): Top five: Sean Hannity, Fox; Anderson Cooper, CNN; Keith Olbermann, MSNBC; Shepard Smith, Fox; with Bill Hemmer, CNN, and Rooney neck and neck (or lower if Playgirl has its way) for fifth place. On the bottom: Geraldo Rivera. Most write-in votes: Fox's Bill O'Reilly. Of the Rooney pick, Playgirl Editor in Chief Michele Zipp says: "He's got experience." On Geraldo's poor showing: "That's kind of surprising, since we thought he might be the one most likely to pose nude for Playgirl.”

The magazine has already contacted the nominees and will donate money to the winner's favorite charity, whether or not (and Zipp is betting "or not,") they agree to pose.