Stay Tuned for the Nudes

Broadcast-news-insider Web-site newsblues.com is currently debating whether or not to post nude photos of former WKBN-TV Youngstown, Ohio, morning-news anchor Catherine Bosley.

Bosley resigned in December after discovering that the nude pictures of her, from a wet T-shirt contest last year, had been circulated on the Web.

Bosley had been in Key West on her one-year wedding anniversary, she told various media outlets, when she entered the contest on a whim, then proceeded to disappoint herself "and God." The pictures were posted on Web site www.lenshead.com, but were removed. The site has since been taken down, but newsblues obtained 45 high-res images of the contest "in an unsolicited e-mail from an anonymous source," according to newsblues editor Mike James.

James says he will let his subscribers decide whether or not he will publish them, leaving the call to participants in his House of Blues chat room. He says there has so far been a dialog that "clearly hits all the bases. I trust my readers to make the right decision."

While he would still like them to make that decision, at press time, James said there were some "late developing complications" regarding copyright issues. His site is already posting thumbnails of the pictures, which James does not plan to remove while those copyright issues are hashed out because he believes the pictures are "unrecognizable."