StationTrades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0- 0
TVs-$33,120,000- 2
Combos-$1,737,958- 3
FMs-$19,465,000-7
AMs-$106,285,000- 6
Total-$160,607,958-18
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio- $2,133,450-1
TVs-$1,276,146,089- 35
Combos-$3,696,468,085- 108
FMs-$1,643,005,292-183
AMs-$399,608,885-122
Total-$7,017,361,801-449
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.