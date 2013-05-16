Stations Survey Author Papper Departing Hofstra

Bob Papper, author of the annual RTDNA-Hofstra University TV

station surveys, is stepping down as distinguished professor of journalism and department

chair for journalism, media studies and public relations at Hofstra, to live

out west. He will continue to conduct the surveys on behalf of Hofstra and the

RTDNA, and will retain a distinguished emeritus professor of journalism title.

Papper, a newsroom veteran at WCCO Minneapolis, WSYX

Columbus and KPIX San Francisco, among others, leaves New York May 28 and will

live in Las Vegas. Born in New York, he spent his high school years in

Albuquerque. "I never really got the west out of me," he says. "There's

something about it."

The illuminating RTDNA-Hofstra studies look at

profitability, staffing and news output, among other things, in local TV and

radio, and are the definitive word on trends in local news.