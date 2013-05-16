Stations Survey Author Papper Departing Hofstra
Bob Papper, author of the annual RTDNA-Hofstra University TV
station surveys, is stepping down as distinguished professor of journalism and department
chair for journalism, media studies and public relations at Hofstra, to live
out west. He will continue to conduct the surveys on behalf of Hofstra and the
RTDNA, and will retain a distinguished emeritus professor of journalism title.
Papper, a newsroom veteran at WCCO Minneapolis, WSYX
Columbus and KPIX San Francisco, among others, leaves New York May 28 and will
live in Las Vegas. Born in New York, he spent his high school years in
Albuquerque. "I never really got the west out of me," he says. "There's
something about it."
The illuminating RTDNA-Hofstra studies look at
profitability, staffing and news output, among other things, in local TV and
radio, and are the definitive word on trends in local news.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.