Stations Say Yes, Dear
Twentieth Television has cleared off-net sitcom Yes, Dear in almost 70% of the country, including top-three markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, for a fall 2004 launch.
Yes, Dear is sold to stations on a barter-only basis with 4½ minutes of ad time per show going to the stations and 2½ minutes going to Twentieth.
The show has been cleared in all of Fox’s duopoly markets as well as on Fox O&Os KSTU(TV) Salt Lake City, WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., and UPN affiliate WUTB(TV) Baltimore.
It also has been cleared on Cox’s duopoly KTVU(TV)/KICU-TV San Francisco; Acme’s duopoly KASY-TV/KWBQ(TV) Albuquerque, N.M.; Media General’s duopoly WSPA-TV/WASV-TV Greensville/Spartanburg, S.C.; Block Communications’ WDRB(TV)/WFTE(TV) Louisville, Ky.; Entravision’s XETV(TV) San Diego; Channel 20’s KTVD(TV) Denver; Hearst-Argyle’s KQCA(TV), Stockton, Calif.; and The WB 100+ Station Group.
Yes, Dear is a Twentieth Century Fox Television production in association with CBS Productions. The show is distributed by Twentieth Television.
