Stations line up to Ask Rita

Litton Syndications Inc. has secured clearances for its new strip, Ask

Rita, in 58 percent of the country, including WXIA-TV in Atlanta, KPNX-TV in

Phoenix, XETV-TV in San Diego and KVBC-TV in Las Vegas.

"We had a time period available, and it's a very funny show," said Gene

Greenberg, executive vice president and general manager of NBC affiliate KVBC.

"I felt that it could do very well in Vegas," where the show's star, Rita

Rudner, lives, and where the show will be taped.

KVBC will air the show at 10 a.m., starting next fall, leading out of

Today. The station is currently replaying NBC Enterprises' Access

Hollywood in that time slot.

Earlier this year, Litton cleared the show on two major Cox Broadcasting Inc.

stations; ABC owned-and-operated stations in New York, Chicago, Houston and

Raleigh, N.C.; and The WB 100+ stations.

The show will feature comedienne Rudner with a panel of two comedians and two

celebrities answering viewer mail, giving advice and having fun.

"It's hard to characterize the show as talk, comedy or relationship," Litton

president David Morgan said. "It's all of those things."

Among the first guests will be Steve Martin, Dennis Miller, Heidi Fleiss,

John Ritter, Louie Anderson and Emily Proctor.

One daily half-hour will be available from the show's Jan. 27 launch through

Aug. 29, then two half-hours will be available each day.