Stations hop on Hip-Hop Nation

Hip hop is going mainstream, as Zoom Culture Inc.'s syndicated half-hour
Hip-Hop Nation: Notes from the Underground was cleared mostly in late-night
weekend spots by some 100 TV stations nationwide, reaching 75 percent of U.S. TV
households.

TV stations in the top 10 markets -- including Los Angeles' KTLA, Chicago's
WPWR, Washington, D.C.'s WBDC, Atlanta's WATL and Detroit's WDWB -- have made
52-episode distribution deals with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Zoom Culture.

Universal Records is the show's presenting sponsor. Sue Herzog and Kevin
Thomas created the show, and Thomas hosts.