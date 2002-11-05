Stations hop on Hip-Hop Nation

Hip hop is going mainstream, as Zoom Culture Inc.'s syndicated half-hour

Hip-Hop Nation: Notes from the Underground was cleared mostly in late-night

weekend spots by some 100 TV stations nationwide, reaching 75 percent of U.S. TV

households.

TV stations in the top 10 markets -- including Los Angeles' KTLA, Chicago's

WPWR, Washington, D.C.'s WBDC, Atlanta's WATL and Detroit's WDWB -- have made

52-episode distribution deals with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Zoom Culture.

Universal Records is the show's presenting sponsor. Sue Herzog and Kevin

Thomas created the show, and Thomas hosts.