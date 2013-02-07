Stations, BMI Resolve Rate Differences

TV stations have struck a deal with Broadcast Music Inc. on

a new blanket license agreement covering 7.5 million works in BMI's music

library.

The agreement, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2005, and

extends through Dec. 31, 2017, resolves rate court litigation.

The agreement covers music on a station's primary channel,

multicast channels and websites. The deal was struck with the Television Music

License Committee, which represents TV stations in music-licensing

negotiations with BMI, The American Society of Composers, Authors and

Publishers and SESAC.

"With this settlement and the recent ASCAP settlement, we

are pleased that stations will have predictable, reduced fees for music with

ASCAP through 2016 and BMI through 2017," said Charles Sennet, chairman of the

TMLC, in a statement. "The new licenses cover all the ways we distribute our

content, and move us toward the goal of paying competitive rates for music in

our programming."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.