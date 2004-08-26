Stations Asked to Cover Debates

Ex-street vendor Jay Kamhi is returning to his roots and looking to drum up some TV coverage -- and public interest -- in his Bush/Kerry line of talking mice toys.

He has been pitching stations on covering a series of debates he has planned for outside the Republican convention on the streets of New York next week between four-foot incarnations of candidate versions--Hairy Kerry and Bushy-Tail--of his Spice Mice toy line, with a Ted Koppel voice inpersonator as moderator. No official takers so far.

Kami is sending a press release to stations appealing to their responsibility to cover political discourse, not to mention their sense of the absurd, looking for some more of the kind of buzz he drew in Boston, where he says he made The Daily Show and, no surpise here, Animal Planet.

Kami got his start hawking Wacky Wall Walkers on the streets of the Big Apple, but is no stranger to the seat of political power, having sold "vibrating hands" on the streets of Washington.