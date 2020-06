Listings were compiled using Nielsen Media Research, the FCC and other sources.

DMA 1: New York

TV Homes: 7,433,820

% of U.S. covered: 6.495

Station Owner Affiliation

WABC Disney-ABC ABC

Digital subchannels:

WABC+

Eyewitness News Now

WCBS CBS Television Stations CBS

WFUT Univision Television Group Telefutura

Digital subchannel:

WFTY-TV Telefutura

WXTV Univision Television Group Univision

WLNY WLNY-TV Inc. Ind.

WMBC Mountain Broadcasting Corp. Ind

Digital subchannels:

Korean-language religious programming

MBC-D (Korean with English subtitles)

Mundo Hispano TV

WNBC NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

WNBC-DT

NBC Plus (still broadcasting as Weather Plus as of press time)

Universal Sports

WNJU NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

WNYW Fox TV Stations Fox

WWOR MYN

WPIX Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

Digital subchannnel:

LATV

WPXN-TV Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Digital subchannels:

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

WRNN WRNN-TV Associates Ind

Digital subchannel

FUNimation Channel

WSAH Multicultural Television Broadcasting Ind

Digital subchannel

Gems TV

t Fox TV Stations MNT

WNYW Fox

DMA 2: Los Angeles

TV homes: 5,654,260

% of U.S. covered: 4.94

KABC Disney-ABC ABC

Digital subchannels

ABC7 Plus

AccuWeather



KAZA New World TV Group /TV Azteca AZT

KBBC Venture Technologies Group Ind

KBEH Hero Broadcasting MTV3/ Tr3s

KCAL CBS Television Stations Ind -

KCBS CBS Television Stations CBS

KDOC-TV Ellis Communications Ind

KHIZ Multicultural TV Broadcasting America One

KJLA LATV Holdings/Walter Ulloa Ind/LATV

KMEX Univision Television Group Univision :

KFTR Univision Television Group Telefutura

KNBC NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

NewsRaw, Weather

Universal Sports



KVEA NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

KWHY-TV NBCU Local Media Division Ind

KPXN Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship

KRCA Liberman Broadcasting Inc. Ind/Spanish

KSCI AsianMedia Group Ind/Asian

Digital subchannels:

MBC-D Korean

ABN Armenian

TOP TV USA Chinese

VAN Vietnamese

KSCI rebroadcast

KTLA Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

KTTV Fox TV Stations Fox



KCOP Fox TV Stations MNT

KVMD KVMD Acquisition Corp. Jewelry /Ind

Digital subchannels:

Independent

KXLA

KJLA

KXLA Ranchos Palos Verdes Ind

Digital subchannel

KVMD

DMA 3: Chicago

TV Homes: 3, 492,850

% of U.S. covered: 3.052

WBBM CBS Television Stations CBS

WCIU Weigel Broadcasting Co. Ind.

Digital subchannels:

WCIU-SD

MeTv

MeToo

This TV

FBT

WCPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Digital subchannels:

WCPX SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship TV Channel

WFLD Fox TV Stations Fox

WPWR Fox TV Stations MNT

WGBO Univision Television Group Univision

WXFT Univision Television Group Telefutura

WGN Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

WLS Disney-ABC ABC

Digital subchannel:

AccuWeather

WMAQ NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

Weather

News/U.S.



WSNS-TV NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

DMA 4: Philadelphia

TV Homes: 2,950,220

% of U.S. covered: 2.578

KYW CBS Television Stations CBS

WPSG CBS Television Stations CW



WCAU NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

NBC Plus

Universal Sports Network

WFMZ Maranatha Broadcasting Co. Ind

Digital subchannel:

AccuWeather

WMCN Lenfest Broadcasting LLC Ind

WMGM Access.1 Communications Corp. NBC

WPHL Tribune Broadcasting Co. MNT

WPPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

WPVI ABC Inc. ABC

Digital subchannels:

WPVI-DT

WPVI-Plus

Action News Now

WTXF Fox TV Stations Fox

WUVP Univision Television Group Univision

Digital subchannel:

Telefutura

DMA 5: Dallas-Ft. Worth

TV Homes: 2,489,970

% of U.S. covered: 2.175

KDAF Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

Digital subchannel:

LATV

KDFI Fox TV Stations MNT

KDFW Fox TV Stations Fox

Digital subchannel:

Radar

KFWD HIC Broadcast Inc. Ind

KLDT Johnson Broadcasting Inc. OnTV4U

KMPX Liberman Broadcasting Inc. Ind/Spanish



KPXD Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Digital subchannels:

Qubo

Life

Worship

KSTR Univision Television Group Telefutura

KUVN-TV Univision Television Group Univision

KTVT CBS Television Stations CBS



KTXA CBS Television Stations Ind

KXAS NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

KXAS digital simulcast

NBC Plus

Universal Sports

KXTX NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

WFAA Belo Corp. ABC

Digital subchannels:

WFAA-DT

Xpress 8.2 (weather radar, news headlines, ABC News Now)

Weather Radar

DMA 6: San Francisco-Oak-San Jose

TV Homes: 2,476,450

% of U.S. Homes covered

KBCW CBS Corp. CW

Digital subchannel

KBCW SD simulcast

KPIX CBS Corp. CBS

Digital subchannel:

KPIX SD simulcast

KCNS Multicultural Television Broadcasting IND/Chinese

KDTV Univision Television Group Univision

Digital subchannels:

KDTV Digital

Telefutura

KFSF Univision Television Group Telefutura

Digital subchannels:

KFSF Digital

KDTV UNI

KFTY Newport Television Ind

KGO Disney-ABC ABC

Digital subchannels:

KGO simulcast

ABC News

AccuWeather NOW

KKPX Ion Media Networks. Ion

Digital subchannels:

Ion TV

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

KMTP Minority Television Project Ind

Digital subchannels:

KMTP Digital

The World Network

Wedding Network

KMTP Analog

KNTV NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

KNTV digital simulcast

NBC Plus

Universal Sports

KSTS NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

KOFY Granite Broadcasting Ind/ABC

Digital subchannels:

KOFY digital simulcast

Azteca America

KRON Young Broadcasting MNT

Digital subchannels

KRON SD simulcast

KRON HD

Bay Area traffic map/cameras

KTNC New World TV Group TuVision

KUNOV New World TV Group TuVision

KTSF Lincoln Broadcasting Co. Ind

Digital subchannels

KTSF SD simulcast

MBC America

KTVU Cox Television Fox

Digital subchannels.

KTVU SD simulcast

LATV

KICU-TV Cox Television Ind.



DMA: 7 Boston

TV Homes: 2,409,080

% of U.S. covered: 2.105

WBPX Ion Media Networks . Ion

Digital subchannels:

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship

WDPX Ion Media Networks Ion

WPXG Ion Media Networks Ion

Digital subchannels

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship

WBZ CBS Television Stations CBS

WSBK CBS Television Stations Ind

WCVB Hearst-Argyle Television ABC

Digital subchannels:

WCVB-DT simulcast

Storm Team 5 HD Doppler

WMUR Hearst-Argyle Television ABC

Digital subchannels:

WMUR HD simulcast

ABC News Now

WFXT Fox TV Stations Fox

WHDH Sunbeam Television Corp. NBC

Digital subchannels

WHDH HD

WHDH SD

WLVI Sunbeam Television Corp. CW

Digital subchannel:

WLVI SD 1

WMFP Multicultural Television Broadcasting Ind/Gems

WNEU NBCU Local Media Division Telelemundo

WUNI Entravision Univision

WUTF Univision Television Group Telefutura

WWDP Valuevision Media . Shop NBC

WZMY ShootingStar Broadcasting MNT

Digital subchannel

MyNetwork Digital

DMA 8: Atlanta

TV Homes: 2,369,780

% of U.S. homes covered: 2.070

Commercial broadcasters

WAGA Fox TV Stations Fox

Digital subchannels:

WAGA HD simulcast

WAGA SD simulcast

WATL Gannett Broadcasting MNT

WATL SD simulcast

WGCL Meredith CBS

WPCH Time Warner . Ind

WPXA Ion Media Networks . Ion

Digital subchannels:

WPXA SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

WSB Cox Television ABC

Digital subchannels:

WSB SD simulcast

Retro Television Network

WUPA CBS Television Stations CW

Digital subchannels:

WUPA SD simulcast

WUVG Univision Television Group Univision

Digital subchanels:

WUVG SD simulcast

Telefutura

WXIA Gannett Broadcasting NBC

Digital subchannels:

NBC SD Simulcast

11 Alive Weather

DMA 9: Washington, D.C.

TV Homes: 2,321,610

% of U.S. covered: 2.028

WDCA Fox TV Stations MNT

WDCW Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

WFDC Entravision Communications Corp. Univision

WHAG Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. NBC

WJAL Entravision Communications Corp. Ind

WJLA Allbritton Communications Co. ABC

Digital subchannels:

WJLA SD simulcast

"Doug Hill's Weather Now"

Retro Television Network

WPXW Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Digital subchannels:

WPXW SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship Network



WRC NBCU Local Media Division NBC

Digital subchannels:

WRC HD

NBC Plus

Universal Sports

WTTG Fox TV Stations Fox

WUSA Gannett Broadcasting CBS

Digital subchannels:

WUSA/CBS simulcast

Weather Radar

(WUSA will return to digital channel 9 after the transition.)

DMA 10: Houston

TV Homes: 2,106,210

% of U.S. covered: 1.840

KAZH New World Television (formerly Pappas) TuVision



KFTH Univision Television Group Telefutura

KXLN Univision Television Group Univision

KHOU Belo Corp. CBS

Digital subchannels:

KHOU SD simulcast

Local programming

.2 Net (coming early 2009)

KIAH Tribune Co. CW

KNWS Johnson Broadcasting Ind

KPRC Post-Newsweek Stations NBC

Digital subchannels:

This TV

LATV

KPXB Ion Media Networks Ion

Digital subchannels:

KPXB SD simulcast

Qubo

Life

Worship

KRIV Fox TV Stations Fox

Digital subchannel

KRIV SD simulcast

KTXH Fox TV Stations MNT

KTBU USFR Media Group Ind/America One

KTMD NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

KTRK Disney-ABC ABC

Digital subchannels:

KTRK SD simulcast

ABC 13 Plus

ABC 13 Weather Now

KZJL Liberman Broadcasting. Span/IND

DMA 11: Detroit

TV Homes: 1,926,970

%age of U.S. covered: 1.684

WADL Adell Broadcasting Corp. SHOP NBC

Word Network

WDIV Post-Newsweek Stations NBC

WDIV HD simulcast

This TV

.2 Network (to launch Spring 2009)

WJBK Fox TV Stations Fox

WJBK/Fox HD simulcast

WJBK/Fox SD simulcast

WKBD CBS Television Stations CW

WMYD Granite Broadcasting Corp. MNT

My Network HD simulcast

My Network SD simulcast

WPXD Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

WPXD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

WWJ CBS Television Stations CBS

WXYZ E.W. Scripps ABC

WXYZ/ABC HD simulcast

RTN

WXYZ Weather and Doppler Radar

DMA 12: Phoenix

TV Homes: 1,855,930

%age of U.S. covered: 1.622

KASW Belo Corp. CW

KASW/CW SD simulcast

KCFG KM Communications Inc. America One

KNXV E.W. Scripps ABC

KNXV-DT

GoAZ.TV Traffic and AccuWeather

KPHO Meredith CBS

KPHO SD simulcast

Weather Now

KPHZ NBCU Local Media Division TEL

KPNX Gannett Broadcasting NBC

KPNX SD simulcast

12 News Weather Plus

KPPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

Ion TV

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

KSAZ Fox TV Stations Fox

KTVK Belo Corp. IND

KTVW Univision Television Group UNI

KFPH-CA, TeleFutura

KUTP Fox TV Stations MNT

KUTP HD simulcast

KUTP SD simulcast

DMA 13: Tampa-St. Petersburg

TV Homes: 1,822,160

%age of U.S. covered: 1.592

WFLA Media General Broadcast Group NBC

Retro Television Network

WFTS E.W. Scripps ABC

WFTS/ABC HD simulcast

AccuWeather

WFTT Univision Television Group Telefutura

WMOR Hearst-Argyle Television IND

WTOG CBS Television Stations CW

WTSP Gannett Broadcasting CBS

WTSP SD simulcast/ CBS HD

10 Connects Weather Now

WTTA Bay Television MNT

(operated by Sinclair under local marketing agreement)

WTVT Fox TV Stations FOX

WVEA Entravision UNI

LATV

WXPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

DMA 14: Seattle-Tacoma

TV Homes: 1,819,970

%age of U.S. covered: 1.590

KCPQ Tribune Broadcasting Co. FOX

KCPQ SD simulcast

AccuWeather

KHCV North Pacific International Television, Inc. America One

KHCV SD simulcast

Azteca America

AAT TV (Asian American Television)

AMG TV (American family programming)

KING Belo Corp. NBC

KING SD simulcast

Universal Sports

KONG Belo Corp. IND

KONG HD simulcast

KONG SD simulcast

KIRO Cox Television CBS

KIRO SD simulcast

Retro Television Network NW

KMYQ Tribune Broadcasting Co. MNT

KOMO Fisher Communications Inc. ABC

KUNS Fisher Communications Inc. UNI

KSTW CBS Television Stations CW

KWPX Ion Media Networks Inc. ION

KWPX SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship NEtwork

DMA 15: Minneapolis-St. Paul

TV Homes: 1,730, 530

%age of U.S. covered: 1.512

KARE Gannett Broadcasting NBC

NBC Plus

WCCO CBS Television Stations CBS

KMSP Fox TV Stations Fox

KMSP/Fox HD simulcast

KMSP/Fox SD simulcast

WFTC Fox TV Stations MNT

KPXM Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

KPXM SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

KSTP Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. IND

KSTP SD/ABC simulcast

News, AccuWeather

KSTC Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. IND

KSTC SD simulcast

WUCW Sinclair Broadcast Group CW

WUCW/CW HD simulcast

WUCW/CW SD simulcast

DMA 16: Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

TV Homes: 1,546,920

%age of U.S. covered: 1.352

WAMI Univision Television Group Telefutura

WFOR CBS Television Stations CBS

WBFS CBS Television Stations MNT

WLTV Univision Television Group UNI

WLTV SD simulcast

WPLG Post-Newsweek Stations ABC

WPLG digital/ABC HD

LATV

WPXM Ion Media Networks Inc. ION

WSFL Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

WSVN Sunbeam Television Corp. Fox

WSVN simulcast/ Fox HD

Fox Accu-Weather Channel

WTVJ NBCU Local Media Division NBC

WTVJ/NBC HD simulcast

NBC Plus

WSCV NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

WSCV SD simulcast

DMA 17: Cleveland-Akron

TV Homes: 1,524,930

%age of U.S. covered: 1.332

WBNX Winston Broadcasting Network CW

WBNX HD

WBNX SD

WEWS E.W. Scripps ABC

WJW Local TV Fox

WKYC Gannett Broadcasting NBC

WKYC SD/NBC HD

3 Weather

WOIO Raycom Media CBS

WOIO SD/CBS HD

24/7 Weather

WUAB Raycom Media MNT

WQHS Univision Television Group UNI

WVPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

DMA 18: Denver

TV Homes: 1,524,210

%age of U.S. covered: 1.332

KCDO Channel 20 TV Company America One

KCEC Entravision UNI

KCNC CBS Television Stations CBS

KDEN NBCU Local Media Division Telemundo

KDVR Local TV LLC Fox

KMGH McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Co. ABC

KMGH SD/ABC HD

Azteca America

KPXC Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

KPXC/ION SD simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship Network

KTFD Univision Television Group Telefutura

KUSA Gannett Broadcasting NBC

KUSA/NBC HD simulcast

9 News Weather Plus

KTVD Gannett Broadcasting MNT

KWGN Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

KWHD LeSea Broadcasting IND

DMA 19: Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melborne

TV Homes: 1,466,420

%age of U.S. covered: 1.281

WESH Hearst-Argyle Television NBC

WKCF Hearst-Argyle Television CW

WFTV Cox Television ABC

WFTV/ABC SD simulcast

Weather Plus

WRDQ Cox Television IND

Retro Television Network

WKMG Post-Newsweek Stations CBS

WLMG/CBS simulcast

LATV

.2 Net (spring 2009)

WOFL Fox TV Stations Fox

WRBW Fox TV Stations MNT

WOPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

WOPX simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship Network

WOTF Univision Television Group TeleFutura

WVEN Entravision Communications Corp. UNI

DMA 20: Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto

TV Homes: 1,399,520

%age of U.S. covered: 1.223

KBSV Bet-Nahrain Inc. IND (Assyrian)

KCRA Hearst-Argyle Television NBC

KCRA/NBC simulcast

NBC Plus

KQCA Hearst-Argyle Television MNT

KOVR CBS Television Stations CBS

KOVR/CBS simulcast

KMAX CBS Television Stations CW

KSPX Ion Media Networks Inc. ION

KSPX/Ion simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship Network

KUVS Univision Television Group UNI

KTFK Univision Television Group TeleFutura

KTNC New World Television TuVision

KTXL Tribune Broadcasting Co. Fox

LATV

KXTV Gannett Broadcasting ABC

KXTV/ABC simulcast

AccuWeather

DMA 21: St. Louis

TV Homes: 1,249,820

%age of U.S. covered: 1.092

KDNL Sinclair Communications Inc. ABC

KMOV Belo Corp. CBS

KNLC (New Life Evangelistic Center)

KPLR Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

KSDK Gannett Broadcasting NBC

KSDK/NBC simulcast

News Channel 5 Weather Plus

KTVI Local TV Fox

WRBU Roberts Broadcasting MNT

DMA 22: Portland, Ore.

TV Homes: 1,175,100

%age of U.S. covered: 1.027

KATU Fisher Communications Inc. ABC

KATU/ ABC HD simulcast

KATU/ ABC SD simulcast

KUNP Fisher Commuications UNI

KGW Belo Corp. NBC

KGW-DT

KGW Weather Channel

KOIN New Vision Television CBS

KOIN-HD

KOIN-SD



KPDX Meredith MNT

KPTV Meredith Fox

KPXG Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

KPXG/Ion simulcast

Qubo

Ion Life

Worship Network

KRCW Tribune Broadcasting Co. The CW

DMA 23: Pittsburgh

TV Homes: 1,156,460

%age of U.S. covered: 1.010

KDKA CBS Television Stations CBS

KDKA HD

WPCW CBS Television Stations CW

WPGH Sinclair Broadcast Group Fox

WPMY Sinclair Broadcast Group MNT

WPXI Cox Television NBC

WPXI-DT

RetroTelevision Network

WQEX WQED Multimedia IND/ShopNBC

WTAE Hearst-Argyle Television ABC

WTAE-DT/ABC HD

Weather and Traffic Watch 4 via AccuWeather

DMA 24: Charlotte

TV Homes: 1,122,860

%age of U.S. covered: 0.981

WAXN Cox Television IND

WBTV Raycom Media CBS

WBTV-HD

WBTV-SD

WCCB Bahakel Communications Fox

WCCB-DT

WCCB-DT with SAP

WCCB-WX – FoxScan Radar/News

WCNC Belo Corp. NBC

WCNC-DT/NBC HD

WCNC Weather Plus

WHKY Long Communications IND

WJZY Capitol Broadcasting Co. CW

WJZY-SD

WJZY-HD

WMYT Capitol Broadcasting Co. MNT

WGTB-LP

WSOC Cox Television ABC

WSOC-DT/ABC HD

WSOC Severe Weather Center Now

DMA 25: Indianapolis

TV Homes: 1,114,970

%age of U.S. covered: 0.974

WIPX Ion Media Networks Inc. Ion

WIPX-DT/Ion

Qubo

Ion Life

The Worship Network

WISH LIN Television CBS

WISH-DT

Local weather

WNDY LIN Television MNT

WRTV McGraw-Hill Broadcasting Co. ABC

WRTV-DT/ABC HD

Channel 6 News 24/7

WTHR Dispatch Broadcast Group NBC

WTHR-DT

SkyTrak Weather Channel

WTTV Tribune Broadcasting Co. CW

WXIN Tribune Broadcasting Co. Fox