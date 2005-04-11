Station to Station

Boston's WBZ Grows A Sunday Magazine

After 25 years anchoring local news in Boston, WBZ veteran Liz Walker

was itching to develop her own local show. “I had done so many stories on

people overcoming obstacles and organizations that help,” Walker says. “I

wanted to pull that all together.”

That desire is now an on-air reality. Sunday

With Liz Walker debuted last month on the CBS owned-and-operated

station. Each half-hour program features three stories. A recent episode with a

“renewal” theme included reports on a local spa, a nonprofit that outfits

women with work clothes, and one neighborhood's religious revival.

The show is WBZ's spin on a growing trend among stations to build

magazine shows and lighter entertainment programs starring recognizable talent.

“I would much rather have this than a paid program or a syndicated show that

isn't cutting it,” says GM Julio Marenghi. “It gives people another

reason to connect with local television.”

Crosstown rival WCVB has one of the most famous local programs. Its

nightly Chronicle magazine show regularly

wins its early-evening time slot.

But while local programs are gaining ground, they can still be a tough

sell. Last year, Walker persuaded station managers to give her a modest $5,000

to put together a pilot. Looking for sponsors, she even called on some

potential advertisers herself.

When Marenghi, former head of sales for Viacom's station group, took

over WBZ last year, he fast-tracked Walker's program. Blue Cross Blue Shield

of Massachusetts signed on to underwrite the program, which Marenghi says

covers about two-thirds of expenses. The station won't reveal the show's

budget, but Walker says she has “a lot more” than the original $5,000.

WBZ did not banish Sunday With Liz

Walker to an early-morning slot. The show airs at 11 a.m., after CBS

News' Face the Nation. So far, the program

is holding its own. NBC's Meet the Press

on WHDH wins the time period, but Walker's show has earned between a 1.5 and

2 household rating, respectable Nielsen marks.

For Walker, the show is about exploring a second phase in her life.

She retired from anchoring in January and is a candidate for a master's

degree at Harvard University's Divinity School. She is pursuing ordination in

the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The new show, she says, is another way

to connect. “We do stories about local people doing good and giving to their

community and the rest of the world.”

ABC News Now Seeks Stations' Help

ABC News is redoubling its efforts to make fledging digital and

broadband channel ABC News Now a viable news service, and local affiliates will

be key to the process.

Last summer, the ongoing broadband news service—inaugurated on

cellphones and computers—was expanded to a digital TV channel. ABC pulled the

network off in January for retooling, and it will relaunch in July. What has

emerged is a multi-platform approach to 24/7 news. “The goal is to make sure

we have news available to our audience where they are and on whatever device

they want,” said ABC News President David Westin.

ABC News Now already reaches 30 million broadband subscribers through

Comcast, AOL and SBC/Yahoo. Now the heavy lifting begins: securing cable and

broadcast distribution. Since the FCC ruled against must-carry for digital

broadcast channels, ABC will have to stump for carriage the old-fashioned way.

The network could use retransmission consent to muscle ABC News Now onto cable

systems, but parent Disney Corp. has to spread that to its other cable

channels, too.

So, to start, ABC News Now, which has hopes of becoming one of the

multicast channels on ABC affiliates' digital stations, will be carried on

broadcast only by ABC's 10 owned-and-operated stations. The network is

pitching the service to affiliates, which it is counting on to provide content.

To sweeten the pitch, Westin says stations will be able to put their local

newscasts on the channel, plus they will get local cut-ins à la

Good Morning America. Affiliates have

expressed interest in a revenue-sharing arrangement, like NBC's Weather Plus

digital channel, which is jointly owned by the network and affiliates.

Send station news to

aromano@reedbusiness.com