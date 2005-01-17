Station to Station

Tsunami Reports For Local Markets

On his first international assignment, ABC News' Alex Stone

traveled to Thailand to report for the network's affiliate news service

NewsOne, as well as ABC News Radio. Stone, 23, returned stateside Jan. 9 and

spoke with B&C about covering the

disaster.



How did your assignment differ from

network correspondents'?



We focused on particular markets. When Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was

touring the area, we gave Florida stations an extra angle and more attention.

Stations could do a Q&A with me about local angles that impacted their

audiences, instead of just getting a cut-and-dry report. We also did live shots

during stations' fundraising specials, in places like Denver and Boston,

telling viewers how the money was being used.



How were the working conditions?





Most of our time was spent near Patong Beach. One day, we went to Khao

Lak, a site of complete devastation. Our hotel was still operational and

untouched, complete with high-speed Internet and air conditioning. People were

still there to vacation. We did live shots in a home donated by the owner, who

didn't want any money. We used a satellite uplink and truck from Bangkok,

which worked well. I always carried bottled water, power bars and packs of

peanuts, which came in handy when we traveled.



Which stories stand out for

you?



We met a family from Salt Lake City who just found their 15-year-old

daughter's body in a morgue after searching all week. They looked at

thousands of bodies. They waded into the ocean to look for her. There were

incredible stories of amazing courage I'll never forget. I'll grow old

remembering this trip.

Reality Grabs Great Demos

Reality shows offer more than exotic locales and hair-raising

competitions. They also provide advertisers with the coveted 18-34 group. And

in 75 TV markets, midsized Northeast and Midwestern cities are hotbeds of

reality TV viewing.

According to a new study from Scarborough Research, 30% of Providence,

R.I. residents typically watch, compared to the 23% national average. In

Flint/Saginaw, Mich., and Cincinnati, 29% of residents tune in, while 28% watch

in Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, Mich. and Louisville, Ky.

Scarborough's findings help steer advertisers' local spot buys.

Its latest report trumpets reality's youth hold and habits: The demo buys

cars, cell phones and tickets to sporting events.

Strong showings

The report also detailed where particular reality genres play well.

Adventure shows are popular in Cincinnati, where 21% of residents say they

regularly tune in. WKRC Cincinnati is among the highest-rated markets for

CBS' Survivor. Viewers in Spokane, Wash.,

Seattle and Portland, Ore. also favor adrenaline-pumping shows like

Survivor and CBS' The Amazing Race.

Talent shows do well in Raleigh/Durham, N.C. and Providence, R.I. Fox

affiliate WRAZ Raleigh was a top-three finisher among the network's stations

with last year's American Idol finale.

By contrast, viewers in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Mo., and Grand

Rapids, Iowa, prefer romance. In those cities, 14% of viewers tune into dating

reality shows. ABC's The Bachelorette

posted its highest debut ratings Jan. 10 in Columbus, Ohio (10.3/14), Atlanta

(10.2/14) and Louisville (10.1/14).

“It is important to look at local habits, not just the national

numbers,” says Cheryl Greenblatt, Scarborough's SVP of broadcast TV.

“[Advertisers] may not have thought to target a market like Providence

before.”

Markets with the smallest reality appetites: Fewer than 20% of viewers

in Detroit, West Palm Beach, Fla., Albuquerque/Santa Fe, N.M., New York and Des

Moines, Iowa, say they regularly watch. Of course, not every show conforms to

trends. The Apprentice recently scored its

best local ratings in Detroit and New York.

