Station Owners Reach Out To Employees

Employees of TV stations affected by Hurricane Katrina are being asked to get in touch with station groups and their human resources departments.

Station owners are asking their employees to check in via e-mail, toll-free numbers, and collect calls. In doing so, the employees can get vital information about disaster relief, mental health counseling, paycheck delivery—and the status of the station operations.

Forced to evacuate its building and with its signal off the air, Hearst Argyle’s WDSU moved to sister station WAPT in Jackson, Miss., and also relied on WESH Orlando for assistance.

Hearst-Argyle TV chief David Barrett posted a note on WDSU’s web site urging employees to call the company collect at 212-887-6820 or 212-887-6810, or via e-mail at LLange@hearst.com.

Tribune Co.’s ABC affiliate, WGNO New Orleans, has evacuated to sister station WBRZ Baton Rouge. On the WGNO web site, Tribune asked that station’s employees, as well as those of WB affiliate WNOL, to “Please continue to stay where you are, focusing on health and safety. Do not attempt to report for work. The stations remain closed.”

Tribune also asked employees to check in with the company by calling 1-800-872-2222 or filling out an online form:

http://abc26.trb.com/wgno-employee-checkin,0,2676391.customform?coll=wgno-promo

Emmis Communications has posted a message to WVUE New Orleans employees on the main page of the company's Web site (www.emmis.com), as well as on WVUE's site (www.fox8live.com/).

The message asks all WVUE employees to get in touch with the company.

“We want to get you help and let your friends and co-workers know you are safe,” the message reads. “Please call or e-mail and give us a contact phone number or an e-mail address if you have one.”

Employees can call collect at 415-435-8810 or e-mail kmontour@emmis.com.

Belo is encouraging employees of its CBS affiliate, WWL New Orleans, to contact the company at (866) 235-6236 benefits@belo.com. Employees are being asked to provide their name and location, as well as any special needs and or messages to loved ones.

The station’s Web site also urges workers who do not have direct deposit to contact the company in order to be paid on the company’s next pay day, Sept. 9.

“We can't express enough our appreciation for what you do, and most importantly, our concern for each of you and your family at this time,” the site reads.

The full message can be viewed at: http://www.wwltv.com/topstories/stories/083105cccawwlbeloletter.48f00211.html

Station employees can also visit a blog (blog.wwltv.com).

Liberty’s ABC affiliate, WLOX Biloxi, was hard hit by the hurricane. On Tuesday, it reported on its web site that “all on-duty WLOX personnel during Hurricane Katrina are safe.”

WLOX is also updating a blog:

http://www.wlox.com/Global/story.asp?S=3782622&nav=6DJHduXE