Station Break

All news is local. Contact Dan Trigoboff at (301) 260-0923, e-mail dtrigoboff@reedbusiness.com or fax (413) 254-4133.

WAGT Delays Queer Eye

Augusta, Ga.— WAGT(TV) decided not to air NBC's half-hour version of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy at its regular time on July 24 but rescheduled the show for 2:30 a.m. the next morning. President and General Manager John Mann said that, "after reviewing the program, management felt it was not appropriate by local community standards for prime time viewing. We offered NBC a late-night clearance, which it accepted, and we're advising people of the change with an on-air billboard." The station planned to air instead a syndicated rerun of Home Improvement, which usually runs overnight.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, KWWL(TV) General Manager Rick Lipps said he had some issues with the show after watching it beforehand and was receiving complaints based on promos but decided to air it on time, at 8:30 p.m. CT. "There are some comments in bad taste," he said, "and the title is in bad taste, but it's a decent show." Will it offend community standards? "I guess I'll know tomorrow."

Bibbity Bobbity View

New York— Could the next co-host of ABC's The View

come from local television? Even from a market as small as DMA No. 157? Last Monday, Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Joy Behar hosted Tracy Kornet, morning co-anchor from KNXV-TV Phoenix (DMA No. 16). This week, Monday's show will be joined by Rebecca Powers, a news anchor from WLOX-TV Biloxi Miss.

According to Kornet, Powers has a lot to look forward to. "It was a blast," she said. Both women could be candidates to replace Lisa Ling and add the younger demo to the daytime panel. A formal announcement is expected in November. Following the show, Kornet returned to Phoenix and took with her interviews with Good Morning America's Tony Perkins and Robin Roberts—the latter, coincidentally, is an alum of WLOX-TV.

Powers says she had never thought much of going beyond New Orleans, where she grew up the daughter of a WDSU(TV) floor director.

Kornet has gotten some interesting breaks before. She got into television when she was spotted by the general manager at WLEX-TV. She was six months pregnant and appearing in a local TV commercial when she was invited to audition for an anchor spot. Before broadcasting, she toured Japan as a backup singer and dancer and performed as Cinderella, Mary Poppins and Sleeping Beauty at Tokyo Disneyland.

Back to You, Mom

Detroit— Scripps's WXYZ-TV may become the only station in the country with mother-daughter anchors. Glenda Lewis, daughter of longtime station anchor Diana Lewis, will join the station as a reporter/anchor in September. She will co-anchor with Dave LewAllen Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and on WKBD(TV)'s 10 p.m. newscast. She joins from WJRT-TV Flint, Mich., and earlier worked at WBKB-TV Alpena and WLNS(TV) Lansing. WXYZ-TV General Manager Grace Gilchrest called the younger Lewis "part of the Channel 7 family" and said, We're thrilled she's coming home."

Jacksonville Idol

Jacksonville, Fla.— As networks fill their prime time with talent competitions, WJXT-TV Jacksonville, Fla.—which eschewed network programming a year ago and went independent—is hosting its own talent show, offering a chance to perform before some key talent reps plus prizes that include a trip to Jamaica. The station has narrowed the field to 25 from more than 500 singers.

Shootout in New York

Stations in the No. 1 DMA were on quickly last week with the dramatic story of the shooting of City Councilman James Davis at City Hall by a political rival, then the shooting of his assailant by a security guard. Both Davis and his attacker died. These images were provided by WNBC-TV New York.