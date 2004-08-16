Station Break

Putting the Best Spin Forward

Dayton, Ohio—A pair of stations are

about to reverse a two-decades-old affiliate switch. On Aug. 30, LIN TV's WDTN

shifts from ABC to NBC, and Sinclair's WKEF goes from NBC to ABC.

WDTN is one of a handful of stations that assumed ties with ABC in the

early 1980s, when NBC was doing poorly and ABC was on the rise. NBC effected

the latest switch to take advantage of WDTN's stronger signal and higher-rated

newscasts.

WKEF General Manager Bill Ross does his best to spin the change in a

positive light, saying the loss of Friends

and Frasier and the impending retirement of

Tom Brokaw have clouded NBC's future. "We were concerned going into the fall

about the prospect of having to compete against ABC," he says.

Sinclair itself was not so sanguine when it anticipated the prospect

in a filing late last year. "We may lose a large amount of programming ...

which could increase our costs and/or reduce our revenue," the company

said.

Too Early To Tell?

Minneapolis—At first, it looked

like the return of Cyndy Brucato had stanched the slide at Hubbard

Broadcasting's KSTP. The struggling ABC affiliate jettisoned its anchor team of

Kent Ninomiya and Harris Faulkner in June and lured Brucato back to the seat

she vacated 17 years ago to go into public relations. Household ratings at 6

p.m. grew more than 23% during the July sweeps.

Now the bad news: While 10 p.m. numbers were up from May, they were

still about 8% lower than last July's. And despite the improvement, KSTP's late

news remains in fourth place behind Gannett's KARE, CBS's WCCO and Fox-owned

KMSP, whose 9 p.m. broadcast outdrew KSTP's 10 p.m. news.

News Push at WLWT

In a risk-averse business that values consistency, WLWT Cincinnati

took a big chance last week, changing anchor teams, logos, slogans and sets in

an effort to dig out of a third-place hole. No longer to be known as

"Eyewitness News," the NBC affiliate seeks to be the station "Where news comes

first."

Sandra Ali, hired from WJBK Detroit, becomes the station's workhorse.

She will co-anchor four daily newscasts, including a 5 p.m. show that pairs her

with Sheree Paolello in the market's first all-female anchor team.

"You have to get back on people's radar screen, and you do that by

being distinctive," says Creative Services Director Jonathan Killian, who had a

hand in freshening the station's on-air look.

Things used to be very different for the Hearst-Argyle–owned

station, which led the market in the early 1990s with an anchor named Jerry

Springer.

Coverage You Can Vote On

Austin, Texas—Perennial

underachiever KEYE gives its audience a chance to choose a feature story to be

shown on each Tuesday's 10 p.m. newscast. Newsroom managers throw a handful of

choices up on the station's Web site and solicit viewer votes. The people's

choice gets shown on the news.

In the most recent contest, they elected a story about daredevil

Robbie Knieval's attempt to sling his motorcycle across the bow of an aircraft

carrier.

News Director Tim Gardner labels "Big Vote Tuesday" an experiment in

interactive journalism. A professor at the University of Texas calls it a

gimmick. "It's not that big of a deal," concedes Executive Producer Sousa

Williams, fielding calls in Gardner's absence. The market agrees. The latest

poll attracted fewer than 100 votes. Give the CBS O&O credit for trying

something new. Its newscast lags behind rivals KXAN and KVUE, but "Big Vote

Tuesday" has so far failed to deliver higher ratings.

WNEP Names New Anchor Team

Wilkes Barre, Pa.—New York

Times-owned WNEP has tapped in-house anchors Scott Schaffer and Julie Sidoni to

host its new 7 p.m. newscast, Newswatch 16 This

Evening, starting Sept. 13. Schaffer will continue to anchor at 5

and 5:30. Sidoni moves from the weekend anchor desk.

WNEP, an ABC affiliate, historically generates some of the

highest-rated newscasts among top-75 markets. The 6 p.m. lead-in to the new

show typically delivers household ratings in the low to mid 20s.

A New No. 1 in Norfolk

Norfolk, Va.—July marked the first

time in years that LIN TV's WAVY failed to score as the market's top 6 p.m.

newscast. The new leader is Belo's WVEC, an ABC affiliate that posted a 8.9

household rating to WAVY's 8.5. News Director Michael Valentine credits strong

reporting.