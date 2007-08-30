Station Advertising: Katz Names Millennium Sales GM

Dave Bisceglia has been named VP and general manager of the Chicago office American and National divisions of rep firm Katz Media's Millennium Sales and Marketing division, which handles ad sales for over 200 TV stations.

Bisceglia, based in Chicago, had been with rival rep Blair Television, Chicago, where he had been senior VP and director of sales in a 20-plus-year career there with postings in Dallas and New York as well as Chicago.





“Dave’s proven track record of building long-term client relationships demonstrates why he’s a great addition to the Millennium management team,” said Craig Broitman, President of Millennium Sales & Marketing, in a statement announcing the hire..