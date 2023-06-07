Starz’s ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham’ Returns in August

Starz will bring back its travel docuseries featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish for its second season in August.

The four-part series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, debuts August 11 and follows Heughan and McTavish as they travel to New Zealand, according to the network. The series, the first season of which debuted in 2021, will also spotlight the friendship between the two men while showcasing some of their exploits during the trip.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is produced by Broadway Pictures and executive produced by Heughan, McTavish, Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston.