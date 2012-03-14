Starz Ups Huguez to President of Affiliate Distribution

Starz has promoted Ed Huguez to the newly-created position of president of affiliate distribution, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht announced Tuesday.

Previously executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing, Huguez will now report to Glenn Curtis, president and CFO at Starz, and oversee all sales and revenue generation efforts for distributors of Starz' content, including multichannel video and digital/Internet providers. Huguez will continue to have oversight of Starz Digital Media, the digital and on demand licensing arm of Starz.

"Ed and his team have done an excellent job in growing the core Starz premium business, with record high subscription levels at the flagship Starz and Encore channels through 2011," said Albrecht. "I congratulate him on this richly deserved promotion."

Prior to joining Starz Entertainment in 2004, Huguez served as president, CEO and chairman of Midstream Technologies, Inc. He has also held positions with DirecTV and ESPN.