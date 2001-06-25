Starz spotlight on Hopalong Cassidy

Starz Encore's Westerns Channel has slated its first original program for 8 p.m., July 29.

Hopalaong Cassidy: Public Hero #1 is a documentary on the film cowboy whose "B" movie shoot-em-ups became staples of early TV after he bought up the rights to his pictures and sold them to the then-new medium. The special was produced by Joni Levin and Keith Clarke of Point Blank Productions (MGM: The Lion Roars, The Warner Bros. Story). - John Eggerton