Starz Signs IPTV Deals

Starz Entertainment Group has signed a number of carriage-agreement deals with IPTV provider Optical Entertainment Network (OEN), which plans to provide IP video, high-speed data and voice services to 1.6 million households in the Houston market through a fiber-to-the-home service call FISION.

All 13 Starz and Encore channels will be offered to FISION subscribers, along with Starz HDTV and Starz On Demand as part of OEN’s premium service offerings.