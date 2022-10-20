Starz Renews 'P-Valley' Drama Series

Starz will bring back its drama series P-Valley for a third season, the cable network said Thursday.

The series, created by Katori Hall, follows the exploits of workers and patrons of a Mississippi Delta-baes strip club dubbed the Pynk. The series finished its second season as Starz's biggest show, averages nearly 10.3 million viewers across linear, video on demand and streaming platforms. That was a 23% increase versus the show's first season, according to the network.

"P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby in a statement. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

Also: Director/Playwright Katori Hall Cultivates Success Onscreen, On Stage: Multicultural Perspectives

Katori Hall added: "I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”■