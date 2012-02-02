Starz Reaches Multi-Year Licensing Pact With Lionsgate

Starz

Entertainment and Lionsgate have reached a multi-year licensing agreement that

gives Starz access to over 500 of the studio's films.

The comprehensive

new agreement is Lionsgate's first long-term library deal with Starz

Entertainment. Films will not be available to Starz until after they have aired

on Lionsgate's jointly-run network Epix.

Recent

Lionsgate theatrical releases in the library agreement include: The

Expendables, The Last Exorcism, Conan the Barbarian, Abduction, Margin Call,RedState,

Precious, Rambo, and FromParisWith

Love. Older titles include both the Tyler Perry and Saw

franchises, Crash, Monster's Ball and Reservoir Dogs.

"We are always

striving to secure a long-term pipeline of quality library content to

complement our first-run output film programming from Disney and Sony. This

agreement -- with a terrific partner in Lionsgate -- helps us meet those

long-term programming goals," said Stephan Shelanski, executive VP, programming

for Starz.

Jim Packer,

Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution, added,

"This is another significant step in the ongoing monetization of our

13,000-title filmed entertainment library, and we're delighted to extend and

expand our productive longterm relationship with Starz, with whom we most

recently partnered on the television series Boss."