Starz Reaches Multi-Year Licensing Pact With Lionsgate
Starz
Entertainment and Lionsgate have reached a multi-year licensing agreement that
gives Starz access to over 500 of the studio's films.
The comprehensive
new agreement is Lionsgate's first long-term library deal with Starz
Entertainment. Films will not be available to Starz until after they have aired
on Lionsgate's jointly-run network Epix.
Recent
Lionsgate theatrical releases in the library agreement include: The
Expendables, The Last Exorcism, Conan the Barbarian, Abduction, Margin Call,RedState,
Precious, Rambo, and FromParisWith
Love. Older titles include both the Tyler Perry and Saw
franchises, Crash, Monster's Ball and Reservoir Dogs.
"We are always
striving to secure a long-term pipeline of quality library content to
complement our first-run output film programming from Disney and Sony. This
agreement -- with a terrific partner in Lionsgate -- helps us meet those
long-term programming goals," said Stephan Shelanski, executive VP, programming
for Starz.
Jim Packer,
Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution, added,
"This is another significant step in the ongoing monetization of our
13,000-title filmed entertainment library, and we're delighted to extend and
expand our productive longterm relationship with Starz, with whom we most
recently partnered on the television series Boss."
