Starz Publicist Belgard Heads to L.A.

Publicist Steve Belgard, senior director of entertainment at Starz in Denver, has joined Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations in Los Angeles as VP, based in their West Hollywood office.

Belgard will assist with clients including America's Got Talent's Mel B, Margo Martindale (Justified) and writer Winnie Holzman (My So Called Life), among others.

"Steve is widely respected by leading journalists throughout the entertainment industry, plus he's one of the good guys in the business," said Freedman in a statement. "His easygoing attitude, unique style and scope of knowledge will be a wonderful asset to our team. I couldn't be happier to have him on board."

Belgard says he counts as one of his career highlights helping get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Dennis Hopper shortly before the iconic actor-director's death.