Starz Programming President Carmi Zlotnik to Leave Company

Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik is leaving the company after nearly 10 years at the helm, the network confirmed Monday.

Zlotnik, who oversaw the development and production of such Starz hits as Power, Outlander and Vida, will leave his post by the end of the month to “pursue new creative endeavors,” according to network officials. Zlotnik will continue to consult with Starz to support the transition.

Carmi joined Starz in 2010 after a stint at IMG as head of operations for Global Media. While at Starz, he had a hand in developing several of the network’s biggest shows while fulfilling the network’s strategy of reaching under-served audiences. Along with African-American targeted Power and female skewing Outlander, Zlotnik also oversaw the development of such original shows as American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience, The White Queen, and Black Sails.

“Carmi’s track record speaks for itself. He has been a valued member of the Starz team for nearly a decade, helping to build the Starz original programming team and strategy from the ground up while also serving as a great creative partner, mentor and friend to so many,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president and CEO. “We remain grateful to Carmi for his contributions and commitment to Starz throughout his time here and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”