Starz Names Thornton EVP, Business and Legal Affairs

Starz Entertainment announced Tuesday the addition of Michael Thornton to the company as executive

vice president, business and legal affairs - programming, digital and worldwide

distribution, and the departure of Richard Turner,

senior vice president, business affairs - programming.

Thornton will oversee the development of the strategic direction

of business and legal affairs concerning Starz Entertainment's acquisition of

programming content for its channels, on-demand and online services from the company's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. He will

also manage business and legal affairs for the company's content distribution

with online and broadband distributors, transactional VOD/EST, and

international syndication of proprietary Starz Original programming and Starz

Media content.

"I am very pleased to join Starz during this exciting

time in the company's history, with opportunities for further expansion of its

core premium pay TV, multiplatform, and global syndication businesses," said

Thornton. "This is a tremendous

opportunity to return to Colorado with a career challenge that draws upon many

of my past professional experiences."

Thornton comes to Starz Entertainment from Disney/ABC

Domestic Television Distribution, where he served as executive vice president,

business and legal affairs since 2005. In that role, he oversaw multi-platform

strategy and negotiations for The Walt Disney Studios' film and ABC Studio's

television distribution.

In a related personnel move, Richard Turner,

senior vice president, business affairs - programming, will depart the company this

summer after a 12-year tenure.

"We thank Richard for his

invaluable contributions to the company and wish him continued success," said Steve Beabout, EVP, general counsel and secretary for Starz.