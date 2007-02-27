Starz Media Ups Marc Barson

Starz Media has named Marc Barson deputy general counsel, a role he will take on in addition to his current position as vice president of business affairs for production for Starz Entertainment.

Based in Burbank, Calif., he will now work with divisions including Starz Productions, Film Roman, Starz Home Entertainment and Starz Animation.

Barson has been with Starz since July 2006, when he joined from his role as senior vice president of sales and business affairs for Brainstorm Media in Los Angeles.

Prior to Brainstorm Media, Barson worked as general counsel for worldwide distribution at Nu Image/ Millennium Films and has held positions at World International Network, LLC, Cinequanon Pictures International, Inc., Columbia TriStar Home Video and Sovereign Pictures International.