Starz LLC Elevates Curtis to President, CFO

Starz, LLC, Chief Executive Officer Chris Albrecht announced today the promotion of Glenn Curtis to the newly created position of President and Chief Financial Officer at Starz, LLC.

Most recently, Curtis was serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the premium programmer. In his new role, Curtis will continue reporting to CEO Chris Albrecht and assume expanded executive management and operational roles across all Starz businesses.

Prior to joining Starz, Curtis served until 2006 as vice president of Liberty Media Corp. From 1995 to 2002, he was CFO at Starz Encore Group. Curtis was also a partner at KPMG, with responsibility for cable and entertainment industry accounts, including the Starz Encore Group, Liberty Media and Tele-Communications, Inc. among others.

"I have an incredible amount of professional and personal respect for Glenn Curtis and am very pleased to promote him into this expanded role," Albrecht said in announcing the move. "Glenn's counsel has been vital to our growth over the past few years and there is no one better to manage the family of Starz businesses on to greater success."

Noted Curtis: "I am pleased to have the opportunity to work closer with Chris, as well as others in the senior team and contribute to the growth and future success of the company. These are exciting times at Starz, as we continue to create exciting quality original programming for the flagship Starz brand and expand our home video, digital and worldwide distribution businesses."