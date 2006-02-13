Starz To Launch Two New Channels

Starz Entertainment Group will launch two new ad-free movie channels April 3: RetroPlex, movies from the 1950s, 60s and 70s; and IndiePlex, independent films.

Both will be carried on the majority of Comcast’s digital systems at launch on the cable provider’s Digital Plus service.

RetroPlex--“Movies so in they’ll never be out”--will target 25-54 year-olds. Those in movies will include Five Easy Pieces, West Side Story, and Patton.

IndiePlex--“Films that broke the mold”--will include films like Leaving Las Vegas, Trainspotting, and Do the Right Thing.

Starz Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation, programs 13 digital movie channels including Starz, with 14 million subscribers, and Encore, with 25 million.

In March, the company rebranded all of its movie networks, associating each with a particular genre.