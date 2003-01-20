Starz grabs galaxy of shows

New Orleans -- Starz Encore Group LLC has licensed several films and series from Universal

Domestic Television and Buena Vista Pay Television Sales to air on three of its

channels: Westerns, Starz! Cinema and WAM! America's Kidz Network.

The programs will also be available for viewing on Starz On Demand, Starz's

subscription-video-on-demand service.

From UDT, Starz has purchased films Cookie's Fortune, Secrets &

Lies, Topsy Turvy and The Apostle for its Starz! Cinema

channel.

It will air Young Hercules and Weird Science on WAM!

The Westerns channel gets the rights to Alias Smith and Jones, a TV

series from the early 1970s.

From Buena Vista, Starz has picked up many classic films from the David O.

Selznick library, including Duel in the Sun and Intermezzo.

It also bought the rights to Notorious, Rebecca,

Spellbound and The Paradine Case.