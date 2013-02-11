Starz Extends Sony Pictures Deal
Theatrical titles from Sony Pictures will remain on Starz as
part of a new, multiyear agreement between the two parties announced
Monday.
The agreement extends Sony's current first-run output
premium deal with Starz - which was set to expire in 2016 -- through 2021,
according to Starz. The new deal provides movie content for all Starz
platforms including the network's Starz Play and Encore Play streaming
services. Among the Sony titles premiering on Starz in 2013 are The Amazing
Spider-Man, 21 Jump Street, Zero Dark Thirty, The Vow, Men In Black 3, and
Resident Evil: Retribution.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The deal secures a major studio film package for Starz
two months after Disney Studio Films reached a
distribution deal with Netflix that will move the studios' theatrical films
from Starz to the online streaming movie service beginning
in 2016.
"Starz and Encore subscribers have enjoyed the consistently
stellar theatrical product from Sony, and we are thrilled to extend our
exclusive partnership into the next decade," said Chris Albrecht, Starz Chief
Executive Officer in a statement. "Starz will continue to offer the
richest premium TV viewing experience for our subscribers and distributors for years
to come thanks to Starz' growing original programming slate, along with the
robust lineup of new blockbuster Sony releases and our deep movie library."
