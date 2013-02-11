Starz Extends Sony Pictures Deal

Theatrical titles from Sony Pictures will remain on Starz as

part of a new, multiyear agreement between the two parties announced

Monday.

The agreement extends Sony's current first-run output

premium deal with Starz - which was set to expire in 2016 -- through 2021,

according to Starz. The new deal provides movie content for all Starz

platforms including the network's Starz Play and Encore Play streaming

services. Among the Sony titles premiering on Starz in 2013 are The Amazing

Spider-Man, 21 Jump Street, Zero Dark Thirty, The Vow, Men In Black 3, and

Resident Evil: Retribution.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal secures a major studio film package for Starz

two months after Disney Studio Films reached a

distribution deal with Netflix that will move the studios' theatrical films

from Starz to the online streaming movie service beginning

in 2016.

"Starz and Encore subscribers have enjoyed the consistently

stellar theatrical product from Sony, and we are thrilled to extend our

exclusive partnership into the next decade," said Chris Albrecht, Starz Chief

Executive Officer in a statement. "Starz will continue to offer the

richest premium TV viewing experience for our subscribers and distributors for years

to come thanks to Starz' growing original programming slate, along with the

robust lineup of new blockbuster Sony releases and our deep movie library."