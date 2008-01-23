Starz Entertainment Stocks Its Library

Starz Entertainment lined up a bunch of movies and TV shows via output-deal extensions and new deals with the major studios.

The films -- which include "hundreds" of first-run offerings and more than 1,200 library titles -- will fill up the company's premium, on-demand, HD and broadband platforms.

Starz said its first-run output deals with Sony Pictures and Disney-ABC Domestic Television were extended "well into the next decade." It also reached library deals with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, MGM Worldwide Television Group and Universal Pictures for films and TV shows.

Familiar names include new releases National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Enchanted and No Country for Old Men and library titles that run the gamut from Risky Business and Natural Born Killers to 2001: A Space Odyssey and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Future releases include Hancock (Will Smith), Angels and Demons (Tom Hanks) and Don’t Mess with Zohan (Adam Sandler).