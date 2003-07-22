Starz Encore wants familiar digital view

Starz Encore Group LLC wants viewers to have the option of a traditional and familiar 4x3

digital HDTV picture, rather than the 16x9 aspect ratio that is the Federal

Communications Commission’s current standard for the digital age.

Starz Encore said the commission "should let the marketplace decide the appropriate

aspect ratio for HDTV" and permit 4x3 scanning technologies.

That request came in comments Monday in the FCC’s proceedings reviewing its

rules for the switch to digital.

Starz Encore chairman John Sie paid a personal visit to the FCC Monday, but it

wasn’t clear whether it was related to this or another

proceeding.