Starz Encore wants familiar digital view
Starz Encore Group LLC wants viewers to have the option of a traditional and familiar 4x3
digital HDTV picture, rather than the 16x9 aspect ratio that is the Federal
Communications Commission’s current standard for the digital age.
Starz Encore said the commission "should let the marketplace decide the appropriate
aspect ratio for HDTV" and permit 4x3 scanning technologies.
That request came in comments Monday in the FCC’s proceedings reviewing its
rules for the switch to digital.
Starz Encore chairman John Sie paid a personal visit to the FCC Monday, but it
wasn’t clear whether it was related to this or another
proceeding.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.