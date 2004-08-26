Starz Encore Taps Top Sales Exec

Starz Encore Group LLC president and chief operating officer Robert Clasen has picked his replacement.

Edward Huguez, former VP and GM of new media and interactive programming for major Starz Encore distributor DirecTV and most recently chairman, president and CEO of Midstream Technologies, joins Starz Encore Sept. 1 as EVP, sales.

He is succeeding Clasen in the top sales post. Clasen moved up after Starz Encore Group LLC Chairman and CEO John Sie last May gave up the CEO title to Mark Bauman, who had been president and COO.



Clasen cited Huguez's background in cable, satellite and interactive as an "ideal set of skills," saying that on-demand and internet distribution will be "the key to the future of Starz."

In addition to his satellite background, Huguez was in affiate sales with ESPN before joining DirecTV.