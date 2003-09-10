Starz Encore Profits Plunging

Liberty Media Corp. warned that programming costs at its Starz Encore Group LLC services are

ballooning and will badly crunch the company’s profits.

Liberty said license fees for theatrical movies will surge $175 million-$225

million next year.

Salomon Smith Barney media analyst Niraj Gupta said that’s up 41%-52% over the $430

million he estimated that Starz will incur this year, hitting $605 million-$655

million.

Gupta said the company had earlier been expecting a $50 million increase.

Meanwhile, revenue growth has stalled out as subscriber counts have actually

fallen.

Liberty blamed the increase on the strong performance of recent theatrical

releases, license fees for which are based on their box-office performances.

Also, contracts kicking in next year come with higher prices for video-on-demand rights.

In the past, Starz Encore could pass through much of the rising costs for movies

onto AT&T Broadband, which acquired Liberty’s former parent company, Tele-Communications Inc.

An old sweetheart deal called for TCI to cover much of Starz Encore’s

programming-cost increases.

AT&T Broadband sued to break the deal when its executives realized how expensive it

was getting.

Thenm when Comcast Corp. bought AT&T Broadband last year, it went to court

declaring that its own, less expensive affiliation with Starz Encore was now

effective.

Starz Encore is fighting back, but it said it can’t assume that Comcast can be

forced to pay up.