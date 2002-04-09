Starz Encore honored for Sept. 11 spots
Starz Encore Group LLC, a provider of premium movie channels for cable and
satellite TV, will be honored at a Washington, D.C., gala Wednesday by the
Arab American Institute for its public-service announcements on tolerance in
light of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Starz Encore's Cleveland-based advertising agency, Brokaw Inc., is also being
recognized.
Starz Encore founder, chairman and CEO John Sie will accept the award.
Also attending the 2002 Kahlil Gibran "Spirit of Humanity" gala at the
Washington Hilton will be Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), House
Minority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.) and Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.).
Recording star Sting and actors F. Murray Abraham and Michael Gross also plan
to be at the event.
