Starz Encore honored for Sept. 11 spots

Starz Encore Group LLC, a provider of premium movie channels for cable and

satellite TV, will be honored at a Washington, D.C., gala Wednesday by the

Arab American Institute for its public-service announcements on tolerance in

light of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Starz Encore's Cleveland-based advertising agency, Brokaw Inc., is also being

recognized.

Starz Encore founder, chairman and CEO John Sie will accept the award.

Also attending the 2002 Kahlil Gibran "Spirit of Humanity" gala at the

Washington Hilton will be Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), House

Minority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-Mo.) and Sen. Russell Feingold (D-Wis.).

Recording star Sting and actors F. Murray Abraham and Michael Gross also plan

to be at the event.