Starz Encore Cutting Jobs, Offices

Starz Encore Group LLC said it plans to cut 100 jobs and close four of its 11 regional offices, AP reported.

The programmer -- which employs 657 people -- will close its offices in San Ramon, Calif.; Buffalo, N.Y.; St. Louis; and Dallas in January and relocate some of those workers to Denver

A number of the regional offices were designed to serve nearby MSOs, some of which have moved their headquarters, Starz spokesman Tom Southwick said.

The company may also reduce staffing at its Englewood, Colo., headquarters, but Southwick did not have details yet.