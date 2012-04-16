Starz, DirecTV Ink Multiplatform Distribution Extension, Including Authentication Rights

Starz Entertainment and DirecTV have entered into a multiplatform distribution renewal that will enable the DBS provider to fuel its "TV Everywhere" service.

The extension, financial terms of which were not disclosed, allows for DirecTV to continue to offer the Starz Entertainment suite of linear premium services in standard and high-definition, as well as through on-demand platforms.

Moreover, the nation's second-largest distributor has secured the rights to offer Starz Online and Encore Online services on its DirecTV Everywhere service, which is currently in beta, for its authenticatedStarz Super Pack subscribers. The agreement also facilitates DirecTV's launch of Movieplex, Indieplex and Retroplex and the related Movieplex On Demand and Movieplex Online service on DirecTV Everywhere.

