Starting Over Starts Over in L.A.
NBC Enterprises has renewed daytime syndicated reality show Starting Over for a second season in 86% of the country. Renewals include NBC-owned WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles and Fox-owned WPWR Chicago.
The show, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, is moving to Los Angeles for its second outing (it had been in Chicago). Starting Over features a group of women who "reinvent themselves, all under one roof." Bunim-Murray is still hunting for the particular L.A. roof.
