Starting Over may have to start over

While NBC Enterprises is excited about its new syndicated reality show,

Starting Over -- in which a group of six women will be given a chance to

make a significant change in their lives -- members of the Chicago community where

it plans to house the women are not so excited.

Residents of Chicago's affluent Gold Coast are suing to prevent NBC from

filming its new show in their midst, and a Chicago court will hear their

complaints Wednesday, an NBC Enterprises spokesman confirmed.

A group of more than 50 residents attended a meeting of the Chicago

Historical Society Monday night to voice their complaints, according to the

Chicago Tribune.

"We are disappointed that the neighborhood does not see the benefits that a

program like Starting Over can bring to the women participating in it and

to the city of Chicago," an NBC Enterprises spokesman said. "Starting

Over is going to give dozens of women the opportunity to make extraordinary

changes in their lives and is planning to bring them together in this special

Chicago environment."

If the residents win their lawsuit, NBC and Bunim/Murray, Starting

Over's production company, will have to find another house and neighborhood where they can film the show.