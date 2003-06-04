Starting Over may have to start over
While NBC Enterprises is excited about its new syndicated reality show,
Starting Over -- in which a group of six women will be given a chance to
make a significant change in their lives -- members of the Chicago community where
it plans to house the women are not so excited.
Residents of Chicago's affluent Gold Coast are suing to prevent NBC from
filming its new show in their midst, and a Chicago court will hear their
complaints Wednesday, an NBC Enterprises spokesman confirmed.
A group of more than 50 residents attended a meeting of the Chicago
Historical Society Monday night to voice their complaints, according to the
Chicago Tribune.
"We are disappointed that the neighborhood does not see the benefits that a
program like Starting Over can bring to the women participating in it and
to the city of Chicago," an NBC Enterprises spokesman said. "Starting
Over is going to give dozens of women the opportunity to make extraordinary
changes in their lives and is planning to bring them together in this special
Chicago environment."
If the residents win their lawsuit, NBC and Bunim/Murray, Starting
Over's production company, will have to find another house and neighborhood where they can film the show.
