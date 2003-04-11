Starting Over clears 80% of U.S.
NBC Enterprises has cleared its first-run reality strip, Starting Over, in more than 80 percent of the country for next fall.
The show, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, has been sold in 29 of the
top 30 markets and 46 of the top 50.
The recent clearances include KPNX-TV Phoenix (NBC), KMGH-TV Denver (ABC),
WXIX-TV Cincinnati (Fox) and WLKY-TV Louisville, Ky. (CBS).
