Starting Over clears 80% of U.S.

NBC Enterprises has cleared its first-run reality strip, Starting Over, in more than 80 percent of the country for next fall.

The show, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, has been sold in 29 of the

top 30 markets and 46 of the top 50.

The recent clearances include KPNX-TV Phoenix (NBC), KMGH-TV Denver (ABC),

WXIX-TV Cincinnati (Fox) and WLKY-TV Louisville, Ky. (CBS).