Stars shine at Hall of Fame induction

The strains of the first lines of "Amazing Grace" greeted a crowd of cable

and broadcast executives in New York Monday night courtesy of Oprah Winfrey.

It was her way of saying how blessed her career had been.

She was among 11 broadcast and cable luminaries inducted into the

Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Monday night at a dinner at the

Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

DJ Don Imus was a no-show, as promised -- an absence that actually drew more

than a smattering of applause when it was announced at the dinner.

The 627 who did attend were taken through speeches at turns funny,

touching and admonishing.

Inductee Eddy Hartenstein, chairman of DirecTV Inc., said Monty Python's "'and now

for something completely different' catch phrase has become something of our

mantra," referring both to his company's offering of an alternative mulitchannel

service and to the fact that he was being welcomed by a roomful of broadcasting

and cable executives.

He contrasted that to cable's big bash, the Walter Kaitz Foundation Fund-Raising Dinner, also in New York,

which he said he "couldn't get into without a busboy's uniform."

Oprah followed her musical rendition with thanks to a number of former and

current bosses in the audience, including her first boss, Harold Crump, station

manager of then WLAC-TV Nashville, Tenn. (now WTVF).

She marveled at how far she had come from the small Mississippi town where

she was born and lived, at least for the first few years, without a TV or indoor

plumbing.

And when she did get a TV, she said, nobody on it looked like her.

"They looked like Buckwheat, and nobody wants to look like Buckwheat," she added.

Veteran CBS journalist Bob Schieffer said he has never been prouder of his

profession than he was after Sept. 11, although he added that journalists, like

others, have simply gone out and done what they were supposed to do.

Paxson Communications Corp. chairman Bud Paxson shared the credit with God

and his colleagues, with even a little left over for Broadcasting &

Cable.

He said that as a sophomore in high school, he "stole" his first copy of B&C off

the desk of the station where he was working to look for that first big

announcer's job.

In the intervening 52 years, he added, he doesn't think he has missed an

issue.

Saying that the late Lew Wasserman of MCA "believed it with all of his

heart," Motion Picture Aasociation of America president Jack Valenti called on companies to reassemble the civic

trust that has been shattered by corporate leaders who, "through trickery and

treachery get something for nothing."

Also in the Hall of Fame class of 2002 were:

Frasier's Kelsey Grammer ("I have been given many blessings beyond my

wildest dreams and this is one of them.") Advance/Newhouse chairman and customer-service guru Bob Miron (he thanked

pursuits)

make a positive difference")

chairman Donald Graham, credited the Post's station holdings with keeping the paper afloat in the 1950s and said his mother was "everything they say about her and more") and The late Liberty Media Corp. chief Peter Barton (saluted extensively by his

former boss and former New York Gov. Hugh Carey).

Proceeds from the dinner went to the International Radio & Television Society (represented at the dinner by Walter

Cronkite) and the Broadcasters Foundation (represented at the dinner by

Deborah Norville).