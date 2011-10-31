Stark is MGM's New President of TV Production

Steve Stark is MGM Television's new president of television production, said Roma Khanna, president of MGM's television group and digital. Stark joins MGM from his own company, Steve Stark Productions, where he was president and executive producer.

At MGM, Stark will oversee television and content development and production for network, cable and digital outlets.

Stark recently had a production partnership with NBCUniversal, developing and producing such shows as Fairly Legal on USA Network and The Event on NBC. He also served as executive producer on Medium, which first aired on NBC and then moved over to CBS.

Prior to forming his own company, Stark was president of Kelsey Grammer's Grammnet Productions, which is housed at CBS Television Studios. There, he executive produced The CW's The Game (which now airs on BET) and Fox's The Sketch Show.

Stark also has worked as executive vice president of development at Columbia Tri-Star Network Television, and as senior VP of current programming at Paramount Network Television. While at Paramount, he worked on such series as Frasier,Cheers, J.A.G, Becker, Nash Bridges, Girlfriends, Star Trek: Voyager and other shows.

Stark graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago.